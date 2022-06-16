ZIMRA OFFICIAL RELEASES TRUCK LADEN WITH BOOZE WITHOUT PAYING DUTY

A ZIMRA sealing officer stationed at Beitbridge Border Post has been jailed 36 months for releasing a Volvo truck laden with alcoholic drinks worth US$187 257, 51 without paying duty.

Michael Mutanga appeared before Resident Magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba this week for abuse of office after he cleared the Volvo using fraudulent papers.

Magistrate Gwazemba suspended six months of the sentence for five years.

Mutanga who was represented by Julius Maphosa of Masawi and Partners pleaded not guilty to the offence.

He argued that he was not on duty on the day the offence was committed. However, three witnesses including a supervisor, his colleague who was also on duty and a security guard who stopped the vehicle at the exit gate said the accused person was on duty.

Prosecutor Ronald Mugwagwa said that on November 8, 2020, Mutanga was deployed at ZIMRA Imports Last man check point at around 4:20am. The Volvo towing two trailers laden with various types of alcohol approached the check point. The driver of the truck approached the accused with the customs clearance papers.

Mutanga deliberately failed to book the vehicle in the ZIMRA check point bond register but instead went on to sign in the security guard register, authorizing the release of the goods and vehicle without going through due processes which was contrary to his duties.

It was not his duty to validate dispatch of cargo and release vehicles at the check point but was the duty of a revenue officer.

The driver of the truck proceeded towards main exit gate and was stopped by an alert security guard who queried the documents which the accused person had used to authorize the passage of the vehicle.

A Police report was made. Masvingo Mirror