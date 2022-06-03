ZIMBA : WHY I CHOSE TO STAY IN CHINA DURING THE PANDEMIC

(Xinhua) -- Zimbabwean student George Tabengwa has been studying medicine in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region for about four years, and one thing has remained constant during that time.
"My first impression of Xinjiang is also the lasting
impression: a safe, free, beautiful and diverse place," said the
24-year-old.
Now a senior student at Xinjiang Medical University in
Urumqi, the regional capital, Tabengwa began his ties with Xinjiang in 2018. He
obtained a full scholarship to study clinical medicine at the university after
completing preparatory courses in China's Shandong Province.
He knew little about Xinjiang at that time, aside from some
sensational reports from Western news organizations. "After I came to
Xinjiang, I found that these reports are untrue," he said.
"I didn't see any problems here. The place is safe.
Everyone is free to do what they want to do," said Tabengwa. "I also
enjoy my studies and life here, including diverse cultures and easy access to
different kinds of food."
Among the key attractions for the student is the region's
ethnic and cultural diversity.
"My classmates come from different ethnic groups in
China. They often teach me to speak their dialects and we have much fun
together," Tabengwa said.
Tabengwa feels that the people of Xinjiang are united in
working for a better life. "It's a very fair place," he said.
"If you work hard and are diligent, you're definitely going to get your
opportunity and become successful."
The Zimbabwean student has visited many places in Xinjiang
and now considers himself a Xinjiang local. "We foreign students are free
to visit any city," he said. "I have been to places like Korla,
Turpan and Hotan. I rode a camel in Turpan for the first time in my life, which
was a really unforgettable experience."
Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, several foreign students in
the university have returned to their home countries, but Tabengwa chose to
stay.
"My family also wanted me to leave, but I didn't want
to risk my studies," said Tabengwa. "The result proved I made the
right decision. Everything is going well so far, and I haven't experienced any
disruption to my studies."
He said that his family now knows a lot about Xinjiang.
"I often tell them of my experiences here and they love the place as much
as I do. My siblings hope to come to Xinjiang or other Chinese regions to study
if they get the opportunity."
As for his future plans, Tabengwa said he is due to start
his internship at a local hospital in September.
"I'm also planning to apply for a master's degree in
neurosurgery or cardiothoracic surgery in China," he said. "I would
like to stay here longer." ■
