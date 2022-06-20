ZANU PF : WE WILL SET OUR DOGS ON YOU

RULING Zanu PF party deputy youth secretary John Paradza yesterday threatened to unleash party youths against the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) as political tempers flare ahead of the 2023 elections.
Paradza was addressing scores of youths in the capital
yesterday.
The defiant Paradza said the party would unleash violence
in defending the revolutionary party, adding that as youth, they were going to
defend the party.
“We have noted that CCC is unleashing violence against us,
but starting from today, I am unleashing my dogs,” he said.
“As youths, our mandate is to defend the revolutionary
party and we are going to make sure we defend our party. CCC burnt houses in Chitungwiza
and we are not going to fold our hands watching them unleashing violence,” he
said.
Zanu PF supporters and CCC activists clashed in Nyatsime
over the death of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.
Tempers are rising ahead of the 2023 elections after a CCC
rally was blocked in Chegutu over the weekend, with the opposition party
blaming Zanu PF for barricading Pfumojena Stadium where the rally was to be
hosted.
Paradza added that President Emmerson Mnangagwa would
unveil residential stands to the youth.
“I have met the President and he said he was going to
unveil stands to the youths. It is the President’s vision to give youths stands
and also to have employment,” he said.
Zanu PF Harare central youth chairperson Emmanuel Mahachi
also said they were going to defend the party.
“We are not going to fold our hands and we are going to
defend our party through fighting because we rule this country,” Mahachi said
In his vote of thanks, youth secretary for administration
Tendai Chiwetu said he was aware of ministers and legislators who were working
against Mnangagwa.
“We have people who seem to like President Mnangagwa, but
they don’t like him. We are going to make sure that they are not retained as
central committee members as we approach the elections,” Chiwetu added.
CCC youth assembly spokesperson Stephen Chuma said: “We, as
CCC, believe in non-violence approach to solving problems. It’s very
unfortunate that in this modern era, we have a political party that believes in
violence as a strategy.
“We are a peace-loving citizens’ movement, but that does
not make us weak or cowards. No one has monopoly of violence and we want to
send the message clear to Emmerson Mnangagwa, John Paradza and Zanu PF thugs
that any attempts to drive the nation into anarchy will be resisted.”
He added: “We know that Zanu PF wants to use violence to
drive this nation into anarchy so as to effect a state of emergency in order to
postpone the upcoming general elections. They know they are going to lose
elections so they are running scared and are now resorting to violence.”
Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi
said: “I will have to get the information from Officer Commanding Harare
Province and get back to you on the matter. I was not at work today
(yesterday).” Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment