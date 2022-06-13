ZANU PF SUPPORT DECLINES IN THE RURAL AREAS : COPS REPORT

A LEAKED internal police memorandum has exposed that the ruling Zanu PF party’s popularity is waning at the grassroots, especially in its rural strongholds.
Over the weekend, Zanu PF conducted an audit of its cell
structures ahead of the 2023 elections at events dubbed the national cell day
launched on Saturday.
The party’s national cell day was, however, marred by poor
turnout and confusion in most parts of the country.
In some areas, the party cells failed to meet after Zanu PF
supporters failed to turn out, a development which forced Zanu PF
vice-president and second secretary Kembo Mohadi to cancel the exercise in his
home town, Beitbridge.
In most urban areas, supporters went about their normal
day-to-day businesses and completely ignored the Zanu PF cell gatherings.
In a leaked internal memo dated May 11, 2022 written by
police district intelligence officer Masvingo East Grifton Mushovu, seen by
NewsDay, the security officers noted that in some areas, issues of factionalism
within the ruling party contributed to the poor turnout.
In the memo, police said in areas where there was a high
turnout of supporters for the cell audits, most of them were not registered
party members.
Police also attributed the poor attendance to unfavourable
weather conditions.
They warned the ruling party to up its game saying the poor
attendance was a “shadow of what is on the ground”.
“However, there are reports that most cell structures are
not a true reflection of what is on the ground,” the memo read.
“Some are reportedly doctored to save the interests of the
sitting Member of Parliament, especially in Bikita East constituency where it
is alleged that Comrade Johnson Madhuku ordered that no cell structure should
be submitted to the party office without signatures appended by him as a seal
of approval. The cell verification exercise should be taken seriously and
holistically since cell structures on paper are a shadow of what is on the
ground. Some cell chairpersons are deliberately omitting some members from the
structures and when they get to 50 members,” the memo added.
Contacted for comment, Mushovu could neither deny nor
confirm the authenticity of the memo saying: “I can’t comment over the phone.
Where are you? I really can’t talk over the phone.”
Zanu PF political commissar Michael Bimha said he had not
yet received full feedback of the cell day attendance across the country. He, however, said at his cell there was overwhelming
attendance, with only four people failing to attend.
“I can confirm that in Bikita there was poor attendance and
politburo member Engelbert Rugeje called me to confirm it, but he said it was
due to the cold, rainy weather,” Bimha said.
While addressing party members at Dambudzo 1 cell in Kwekwe
on Saturday, President Emmerson Mnanangwa announced that government had waived
requirements for acquiring national identity cards to enable people to register
to vote.
“Now we have put in place new regulations that have removed
all those required. We also said there is no longer need to pay for that
document,” Mnangagwa said.
“You now get it for free, everything is now free. So we
have streamlined everything. The freedom we enjoy today was brought by men and
women who sacrificed to go to war. For 15 years, we battled hard until we
secured victory and our independence. For us to preserve our independence,
after every five years we go for elections to get a new mandate to rule from
the people. For us to do so there is voting which takes place. Go and register
to vote, the process is easy. War was the harder part and is already behind
us,” he said.
Meanwhile, electoral watchdogs have raised concerns over
the involvement of the police and the security sectors in Zanu PF affairs,
which they believe can jeopardise peaceful polls next year.
Elections Resource Centre (ERC) programmes co-ordinator
Solomon Bobosibunu said: “If the memo is authentic, it is not professional for
the police to act in that way. Police must maintain order and the nature of
reportage that they are providing simply means that there is a vested interest
in the activities of the party. They are advising as if they are part of the
structures of a party that is undertaking a certain activity. On issues to do
with traditional leaders, ERC has raised concerns over partisan politics.
Police should arrest those traditional leaders who violate the Constitution,
but they are reporting it as if it is normal.”
Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe said he was too busy
to entertain questions from NewsDay.
0 comments:
Post a Comment