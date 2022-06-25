ZANU PF SHOWERS DELEGATES WITH CASH

Zanu PF has revealed that members of the party’s women’s league conference in Harare were showered with cash and fuel coupons amid indications that the ruling party is already well oiled ahead of the 2023 elections.
The elective conference ended yesterday with Senate
president Mabel Chinomona retaining her position as secretary of the Zanu PF
women’s league.
Outgoing secretary for transport and social welfare Marben
Nkatazo told delegates 31 Zupco buses were hired to ferry delegates from across
the country before laying out the benefits the delegates got for attending the
conference.
“His Excellency, we had 31 Zupco buses which ferried
people.
“We only had one challenge when the Manicaland bus had a
breakdown,” Nkatazo said.
“We have cash points for politburo members and central
committee members, who are going to get allowances and coupons.
“Members are booked in hotels, lodges, and higher tertiary
institutions.”
Zanu PF also funded foreign guests from sister parties in
the region by paying for their accommodation, air-tickets and food.”
In his closing remarks, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said
Zanu PF was “roaring like a lion” ahead of next year’s elections where he would
be seeking a second full term.
“We don’t want corruption, Zanu PF is the king of the
jungle,” Mnangagwa said.
“We are roaring and we are kicking and Zanu PF is
everybody’s party and we should always expose the lies on social media.”
Mnangagwa said the ruling party had enough resources to
mobilise for next year’s elections at a time the country is battling a harsh
socio-economic crisis.
“Go to your provinces, we have resources to mobilise for
support,” he added.
Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said he was not
aware how much was spent for the conference.
“It has been a well-organised conference,” Mutsvangwa said.
“In my view, they will go with election message and I
wouldn’t know on the budget and number of delegates because there is another
department, which is doing that.”
Zanu PF’s official reports have always shown that the party
is struggling financially, but its election campaigns are often funded by
businessmen that benefit from government contracts.
In the last elections, the wealthy businessmen bought the
party dozens of cars.
In 2020 Zanu PF moved to expel its youth political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu, who revealed that most of the ruling party’s financiers were embroiled in corrupt activities that were contributing to Zimbabwe’s economic problems. Standard
