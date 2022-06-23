WOMAN SOBS IN COURT : HUBBY BASHED ME AFTER DAUGHTER GOT PREGNANT

A HARARE woman is living in fear of her husband who gave her a thorough beating after their 22-year-old daughter got pregnant.

Patricia Zulu hauled Tapera Mohere to the Harare Civil Court after he assaulted her for not grooming, and protecting their daughter, from unwanted pregnancy.

Zulu broke into tears as she narrated her ordeal before Magistrate Sharon Mashavire.

She successfully applied for a protection order against Mohere.

She told the court that her husband was now in the habit of assaulting her since her daughter’s mistake.

“He accused me of not teaching my daughter good morals and he claimed that l am the one who should be blamed.

“I don’t have peace of mind, he recently beat me up after he accused me of initiating our daughter into prostitution,” she said.

In response, Mohere denied ever assaulting his wife.

“She is the one to blame because she failed to teach my daughter the right way.

“I was surprised when my neighbour told me that my daughter was pregnant because Zulu never said a word to me concerning the story,” he said.

Magistrate Mashavire granted the protection order in Zulu’s favour. H Metro