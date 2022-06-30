WOMAN RETURNS FROM DUBAI TO FIND HUBBY GONE

A WOMAN from Bulawayo who went to Dubai for almost a year is apparently regretting ever leaving her husband behind because when she returned, she allegedly found him having left their matrimonial home and “madly” in love with another woman.
A heartbroken Charity Kondo claimed when she came back from
Dubai, she found her husband Godfrey Kondo, a prison officer, allegedly dating
another woman.
It seems the legally married Godfrey decided not to wait
for the return of his wife from Dubai when he allegedly sought pleasure outside
wedlock.
The heartbroken Charity shared her ordeal at the Bulawayo
Civil Court where she was seeking a protection order against her estranged
husband claiming he was verbally and physically abusing her together with their
two children.
“I am legally married to Godfrey Kondo and we have two
children together. I went to Dubai in March 2021 and when I got a job there, we
agreed that he was going to look after our children who are still going to
school.
“During my absence he abandoned our children because of his
girlfriend. Our children were left traumatised as he was taking them to his
girlfriend’s place where the girlfriend was also harassing them. He was
threatening to harm them if they told anyone about his new relationship,” said
Charity.
She said when she came back from Dubai on 10 May this year,
she found her husband gone.
“When I returned on 10 May 2022, I found him not at home.
He is, however, coming back threatening to kill me after I told close family
members that he had deserted our matrimonial home. He has also disposed of a
commuter omnibus and Nissan March vehicle which were part of our matrimonial
property.
“On 31 May 2022, he collected an Isuzu vehicle and took it
to his girlfriend’s place. When I confronted him, he started physically abusing
me. I now want a protection order so that he stops verbally, physically abusing
me together with the children and that he should not dispose of our vehicles,”
begged Charity.
In response Godfrey disputed his estranged wife’s
allegations that he was verbally and physically abusive towards her and the
children
“I have not been abusive to her and the children. Our
marriage has been going through a rough patch and that is the reason why we are
here today. I have also engaged family members to solve our marital dispute.
“And as for the vehicles in question I didn’t take them and
she is the one who is in possession of their registration books. I only took
them for service and brought them back. When I moved out of the house, I didn’t
take anything except my clothes. She is also the one who has access to the
title deeds of our house,” responded Godfrey.
In a bid to save the parties’ marriage which is apparently
on the verge of collapse presiding magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu referred the
parties for counselling. B Metro
