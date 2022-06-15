WOMAN IN COURT FOR KIDNAPPING TWO KIDS

A RUSAPE woman yesterday appeared in court on allegations of kidnapping two children in 2013 and 2015.

Police successfully applied for a warrant for further detention to allow them to finalise investigations before she can be placed on remand.

The suspect, Enitor Marumane, is being accused of kidnapping two children and appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda.

She gave the police 48 hours to complete their investigations before she is formally placed before the court.

Allegations are that on June 26, 2013, Marumane met the first complainant, Natasha Chikwanha, who was carrying her baby on her back.

Chikwanha was allegedly not feeling well.

She asked Marumane to assist her in carrying her baby but when they arrived at the Gulf Complex, in Harare, the “Good Samaritan” disappeared with the baby.

The court heard that on June 18 2015, Marumane met the second complainant Martha Ndinodyei, at Mbare Musika Carthouse.

Ndinodyei allegedly requested Marumane to help her carry her baby, as she was offloading some brooms, from a truck.

Marumane immediately disappeared with Ndinodyei’s two-month-old baby.

Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State. H Metro