WOMAN FOUND NAKED NEAR GRAVEYARD

AN elderly Makoni woman was recently found naked early morning close to a community graveyard, a day after a fellow villager had been buried.

Gogo Prisca Magondo, who is in her late 80s, was hauled before Chief Makoni’s court to explain her actions.

This was Gogo Magondo’s second time to appear before Chief Makoni’s court. In the early 2000s, she was convicted of witchcraft.

However, this time around, Gogo Magondo told the court that on the day in question, she had lost her senses and ended up sleeping outside her house.

Her neighbour, Malvern Nyamukomba, said they found Gogo Magondo lying naked on a path leading to the graveyard where they had buried his daughter the previous day.

“After burying my daughter, we went back to the graveyard to perform some traditional rites the following morning. A few meters from the graveyard, we were shocked to see Gogo Magondo laying there.

“She only had her petticoat on. We confronted her and she said she was looking for sweeping brooms. However, there were no signs or marks that the grave had been tempered with. We informed Gogo Magondo’s sister and her clothes were brought,” said Nyamukomba.

The village head was alerted of the development and the Nyamukombas were advised to take the issue to Chief Makoni’s court.

Although Gogo Magondo insisted that she had lost her senses, the traditional court convicted her of witchcraft and ordered her relatives to conduct a cleansing ceremony for her.

“Our records show that it is your second time appearing before this court facing witchcraft allegations. You are not repenting at all. A cleansing ceremony should be done for you,” ruled the court. Manica Post