WE WILL NOT SNOOP ON PRIVATE PHONE CALLS : GOVT

TTMS is a civil regulatory tool that enables Government,
through the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe
(Potraz), to ensure accountability and transparency in telecom services.
It assists authorities to track telecommunications records,
thus helping combat illegal international communications and sophisticated cyber-crimes
such as card fraud. In his speech at the launch of the TTMS in Harare last
week, Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services
Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the system will facilitate growth of the
telecommunications sector.
“This system is not meant to snoop into people’s private
calls but is a civil tool to track mobile corporates and allow the
telecommunications industry to grow. The system is there to track records and
has no capacity to record calls,” he said.
“It does not have that capability to intercept the content;
it is an accounting digital tool focusing on statistics, quality of service and
to make sure Government kills the cancer of refining across the country.”
TTMS, he added, is an important digital accounting
revenue-monitoring system that exposes “grey traffic”, which is the use of
illegal exchanges to communicate transnationally.
“The grey traffic has proven that the country and operators
are losing millions of dollars through illegal connections. Therefore, I want
to assure the nation that the days of illegal sim boxes and refining are over
because of the digital civil tool which is now being deployed.”
Minister Muswere said TTMS will ensure the country does not
lose foreign currency but standardises quality of service to improve the
digital economy.
In an interview on the sidelines of the launch, Potraz
director-general Dr Gift Machengete said TTMS is cutting-edge technology.
Sunday Mail
