WE WILL NOT SHIELD ANYONE : ANGLICAN CHURCH

ST Mathias Tsonzo’s responsible authority, Anglican Church will not shield anyone implicated in the last December disappearance of a learner, Livingstone Shunwa.

Livingstone was last seen at the school on December 6 and yesterday some remains believed to be that of him were discovered in the school yard following a search by the police and concerned citizens.

Although police could not confirm the issue, Anglican Diocese of Manicaland registrar and spokesperson, Mr Ashel Mutungura, said they want the truth and all those implicated in Livingstone’s disappearance should face the music.

“We have gathered that some human remains believed to be that of Livingstone were discovered at the school. A search party comprising the police and concerned citizens combed the school yesterday resulting in the discovery.

“As the responsible authority, we demand the truth and thorough investigations should be done. We will not shield anyone linked to the issue. We want justice to prevail,” said Mr Mutungura.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Nobert Muzondo referred inquiries to national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi for comments, but he was not picking up calls. Manica Post