WE WILL NOT SHIELD ANYONE : ANGLICAN CHURCH

ST Mathias Tsonzo’s responsible authority, Anglican Church will not shield anyone implicated in the last December disappearance of a learner, Livingstone Shunwa.
Livingstone was last seen at the school on December 6 and
yesterday some remains believed to be that of him were discovered in the school
yard following a search by the police and concerned citizens.
Although police could not confirm the issue, Anglican Diocese
of Manicaland registrar and spokesperson, Mr Ashel Mutungura, said they want
the truth and all those implicated in Livingstone’s disappearance should face
the music.
“We have gathered that some human remains believed to be
that of Livingstone were discovered at the school. A search party comprising
the police and concerned citizens combed the school yesterday resulting in the
discovery.
“As the responsible authority, we demand the truth and
thorough investigations should be done. We will not shield anyone linked to the
issue. We want justice to prevail,” said Mr Mutungura.
Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Nobert
Muzondo referred inquiries to national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner
Paul Nyathi for comments, but he was not picking up calls. Manica Post
