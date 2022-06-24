WE ARE SELLING THE CAR : SERIAL WINNERS

THE Rusape couple, which has won the highest number of cars in the OK Grand Challenge Jackpot Promotion, was yesterday handed their 10th vehicle.

Clemence and Fatima Muhle, who were eyeing the Grand Prize, a Ford Ranger, have again distanced themselves from claims they could be using juju.

Speaking on the sidelines of the handover ceremony, the Muhles, however, said they will be selling their latest NP200.

“We have agreed to sell the new car and invest more in our businesses,” said Clemence.

“It gives us more courage to expand our empire knowing that the rewards will soon come back to us.”

Fatima won the Delta Corporation-sponsored Nissan NP200 after she recently opened a bar in Rusap

e.

Clemence said his family will not be deterred by detractors who claim they were using juju.

“I am now focused on winning the Grand Prize and I will not entertain any claims from people who think my family is using juju.

“This is an investment for me and my family and we are looking forward to driving home the Ford Ranger next year,” he said.

To date, Muhle’s children – four boys and four girls – have each won a car.

Only their youngest son, who is one-year-old, is yet to win.

The family believes their youngest son has brought them more luck. H Metro