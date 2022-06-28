WARRANT OF ARREST FOR DANGAREMBGA

PLAYWRIGHT and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga accused of participating in an illegal demonstration during the Covid-19 national lockdown in Harare sometime in 2020 was issued with an arrest warrant after she failed to turn-up for her hearing.
Dangarembga, who is being charged with Julie Gabriel Barnes
on participating in a public gathering with intent to cause public violence and
violating Covid-19 regulations, was expected in court yesterday for a ruling on
their application for discharge at the close of the State’s case.
Her lawyer Mr Chris Mhike told Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra
Mateko that Dangarembga was not fit to attend court and that she was receiving
medication.
Mr Mhike told the court that they had written to the State
notifying them of Dangarembga’s condition.
The State led by Miss Sheilla Mupindu applied that
Dangarembga be issued with a warrant of arrest.
Mrs Mateko issued Dangarembga with the warrant and ordered
Barnes to return to court on August 4.
Allegations against the duo are that on July 31, 2020 and
at corner Whitwell and Borrowdale Road, Harare, Dangarembga and Barnes,
unlawfully gathered, holding placards intended to promote public violence.
The State alleges that on July 31, 2020 and at corner
Whitwell and Borrowdale Road in Dangarembga and Barnes unlawfully gathered
holding placards inscribed:
“We want better, reform our institutions, free Hopewell
free Jacob #Zimbabwe.” Herald
