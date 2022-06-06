VP CHIWENGA REMARRIES

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga has settled down with army Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi after an acrimonious divorce with former model Marry Mubaiwa, it has emerged.
In a leaked video seen by NewsDay, Chiwenga is seen being
interviewed by a Zimbabwe Statistical Agency enumerator and the VP — who
doubles as Health and Child Care minister, is heard informing the enumerator
that he was currently staying with Baloyi, referring to her as his spouse.
“I am staying here with my spouse, Baloyi and the
children,” Chiwenga said when asked who had slept at his home on census night
(April 20, 2022).
Sources told NewsDay that the army colonel was one of the
few people who were allowed to visit Chiwenga when he was hospitalised in
China.
“The relationship has been going well, number two
(Chiwenga) really trusts Baloyi and that is why she was allowed to visit him in
China. They have been staying together for a while,” the source said.
Originally from Nkayi, the 46-year-old Baloyi is said to be
one of the sharp minds in the Zimbabwean National Army. She holds a Doctorate
in Business Studies from the Midlands State University and two masters degrees
from the University of Zimbabwe and the Midlands State University. She speaks
six languages including Mandarin, French and Zulu, among others.
Chiwenga’s union with Baloyi is the third in 15 years
following his much-publicised splits with Mubaiwa and Jocelyn Mauchaza.
Mubaiwa and Chiwenga have three children.
In 2011, Mubaiwa customarily married Chiwenga amid
revelations that the two had been staying together after the former army boss
left his matrimonial home in April 2010 during his marriage with Mauchaza.
It was reported that he paid US$47 000 as bride price for
Marry to the Mubaiwa family.
In 2019, High Court judge Justice Owen Tagu ruled that
Mubaiwa’s marriage to Chiwenga was over because he legally divorced her when he
sent retired Lieutenant General Anselem Sanyatwe to give her US$100 as a
divorce token.
The High Court ruling came after Mubaiwa challenged
Chiwenga’s divorce petition which was filed in December 2019.
In response, Marry insisted that their customary marriage
still subsisted because Chiwenga failed to follow cultural protocol to
terminate the marriage. She further argued that she never got a divorce token
because of the failure to follow protocol. She, however, conceded that Chiwenga
sent Sanyatwe to give her a divorce token. She further argued that she refused
to accept the divorce token because it was in United States dollars and not
local currency.
Following Marry’s insistence, Chiwenga made an application
in November 2021 pleading with the court to issue an order declaring the
customary union as having been terminated.
The High Court judge dismissed Mubaiwa’s claims that she
had not received the divorce token. Justice Tagu ruled that the marriage was
terminated when Chiwenga sent Sanyatwe with the divorce token on November 24,
2019.
In April this year, Marry was convicted of contravening the
Marriages Act after the court ruled that she forged Chiwenga’s signature on the
marriage certificate. She still has other pending cases before the courts in
which Chiwenga accuses her of attempted murder, fraud and money-laundering.
Chiwenga’s 12-year marriage to Jocelyn crumbled in 2010
after it emerged in court papers that the former army general was at the mercy
of the former wife, who had a fiery temper.
Jocelyn used to shop with an entourage of soldiers to push
the poor out of the way — and once shouted at the late former Prime Minister
Morgan Tsvangirai who was the leader of the opposition MDC-T party threatening
to “take his manhood” when she spotted him on the streets.
She seized two farms from former white farmers reportedly
telling them that she would “taste their blood” if they refused to hand over the
land. Newsday
