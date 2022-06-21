US$50K RAISED TO PROP UP ZANU PF

More than US$50 000 and nearly $2 million was raised by Zanu PF in donations and pledges by businesspersons during a ruling party business symposium held in Masvingo over the weekend.
The symposium was headlined by the ruling party’s secretary
for commissariat Cde Mike Bimha and other senior ruling party and Government
officials including Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development
minister Dr Anxious Masuka and Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution
minister Ezra Chadzamira, among others.
Masvingo was the fourth leg of the symposium, after
Manicaland, Bulawayo and Midlands. The ruling party is holding meetings with
businesspeople around the country to educate them on the revised Indigenisation
and Economic Empowerment policy.
Besides cash donations and pledges, over 2000 litres of
fuel was also donated to the ruling party in Masvingo at the highly subscribed
symposium.
The Business Economic Empowerment Forum (BEEF) fronted by
Mr Solomon Matsa donated US$20 000 to the ruling party as a whole while a
further US$4000 was donated to Zanu PF Masvingo for the revolutionary party’s
activities in the province.
The Economic Empowerment Group (EEG) donated US$18 000
while the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) chipped in with US$10 000 for the
ruling party nationally.
Mashwede Holdings founder Mr Alex Mashamhanda pledged
US$2500 for the ruling party coffers nationally while another US$2500 was
donated to the ruling party in Masvingo province.
Minister Chadzamira pledged $1 million while upcoming
Masvingo entrepreneur Cde James Pande donated $700 000. Men Believe in ED
donated 2000 litres of fuel for party activities in Masvingo province.
Other Masvingo-based firms such as Byword Motors fronted by
businessman Mr Sternly Kondongwe donated also in cash and kind towards the
symposium.
Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chair Cde Rabson Mavhenyengwa
hailed the highly subscribed symposium saying it would galvanise efforts to
grow the ruling party brand in Masvingo.
“We are happy that the symposium managed to unpack the
revised Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment policy to our stakeholders in
Masvingo and we hope this will stimulate the exploitation of new opportunities
across our resource-rich province to engender socio-economic development.”
“We are also grateful for the cash donations and pledges
into the national coffers of our party and also to Zanu PF Masvingo province.
The fuel and cash donated to the party in the province will aid our ongoing
mobilization drive and the initiative to verify our structures as we gear for
2023 harmonised elections,” said Cde Mavhenyengwa.
At the symposium, there were also presentations on
opportunities that abound in sectors such as agriculture and mining, among
others.
Dr Bimha in his presentation challenged the local business
community to take advantage of opportunities across the economy that have been
created by the Second Republic and its policy that Zimbabwe is open for
business. Herald
