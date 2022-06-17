US-BASED WOMAN ARRESTED IN US$30K BOTCHED DEAL

A US-based businesswoman yesterday appeared in court to answer to theft of trust property charges after she allegedly duped a colleague of US$30 000 in a botched deal.

Rowesayi Dendere, 53, was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda.

She was released on $20000 bail and was ordered to surrender her Zimbabwean and American passports.

Allegations are that in April this year, the complainant’s mother, Martha Mutomba, who was in the United States, struck an agreement with Dendere to transfer US$50 000 into her account.

She was meant to withdraw the money and hand it over to the complainant, Martin Chivandarikwa.

Dendere handed over US$20 000, through a friend, and converted the balance to her own use.

She did not hand it over to the complainant, upon demand, leading to her arrest.

Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State. H Metro