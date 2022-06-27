TWO MARONDERA BROTHERS KILL FATHER OVER US$15

TWO siblings were arrested last Friday in Marondera after they allegedly killed their father during a quarrel over US$15 stolen from a shop.
The duo, Eric (28) and Brian Kagoro (25) of Nyagambe Farm,
outside Marondera, were nabbed by villagers and handed over to the police for
the alleged murder of their father Zivanai Kagoro.
On Saturday, they were arraigned before the Marondera
Magistrates Court and were remanded in custody to Friday.
It is alleged that on June 19, the suspects’ 15-year-old
brother saw a villager stealing money from a shop at Dhenzi business centre. He
informed Brian about the theft.
Brian and the villager who had stolen the money then tried
to bribe the boy by promising that they would share the money. The boy (Brian’s
young brother) refused, which resulted in a misunderstanding. Brian then assaulted his younger brother.
This prompted their father to caution Brian. They went back
home, but while there Brian teamed up with Eric and they accused their father
of favouring their younger brother.
This then resulted in another misunderstanding and the two
brothers began assaulting their father.
The following morning, the father collapsed in the yard due
to the injuries he had sustained during the assault. He was taken to Marondera
Hospital where he died the following day. Newsday
