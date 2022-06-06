TRUCK CRASHES INTO CHIEF'S CAR

Chief Nekatambe from Hwange district in Matabeleland North, has been hospitalised after he was involved in an accident in the mining town yesterday.

Hwange District Development co-ordinator Mr Simon Muleya last night said the chief’s vehicle was hit by a truck close to the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) along the Hwange-Bulawayo highway

“I can confirm that Chief Nekatambe was involved in an accident late today (yesterday) but I do not have details on the extent of his injuries. He is admitted to the Hwange Colliery Hospital,” he said.

“We understand his car was hit by a truck.”

Chief Nekatambe’s accident comes weeks after another traditional leader Chief Mabhikwa was involved in an accident in Lupane and later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Efforts to contact the traditional leader’s family to ascertain the extent of his injuries were fruitless. Chronicle