TRAIL OF DESTRUCTION AS ZANU PF, CCC SUPPORTERS CLASH

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters yesterday clashed with their Zanu PF counterparts, leaving a trail of destruction as tempers flared over the murder of activist Moreblessing Ali in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza.
Ali was allegedly killed by well-known Zanu PF activists,
including Pius Jamba.
Jamba is currently on the run and on the police wanted
list.
The area resembled a war zone as enraged CCC youths
reportedly set ablaze a house belonging to a Zanu PF councillor who was only
identified as Maoresa, and destroyed windows of several shops at Chibhanguza
Shopping Centre.
Last night, there were reports that CCC vice-chairperson
Job Sikhala had been arrested for unknown reasons.
The party’s activists also smashed windscreens of several
cars at the centre before setting up a roadblock at Chigovanyika Shopping
Centre targeting vehicles with Zanu PF stickers.
Zanu PF youths, who had been roaming around the centre
intimidating mourners, were forced to flee after being outnumbered by the CCC
youths armed with machetes, axes and sticks.
The opposition youths said they were frustrated by the
police’s failure to arrest suspects linked to Ali’s murder, whose mutilated
remains were recovered from a disused well at Jamba’s house on Saturday, 18
days after her abduction.
Zanu PF has claimed Ali was its member.
The CCC youths ordered journalists not to shoot photographs
of their protests.
A police reaction team came after the damage had already
been done.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating the
circumstances which led to the incidences of public violence in Nyatsime area,
Chitungwiza this afternoon,” police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said in a statement.
“A detailed statement will be issued as police officers are currently on the ground to ensure that law and order is maintained.”
Chamisa, who arrived after the violence had died down, said
his party was going to petition the Southern African Development Community over
the human rights’ situation in the country.
“Politics have divided the country. Zanu PF knows that the
writing is on the wall. People are being terrorised everyday here in Nyatsime.
The liberation struggle was never about forcing people to vote for people they
do not like. People should refrain from violence. No politician is worth dying
for,” Chamisa said.
“Government has the duty to protect all citizens. The lives
of Zimbabweans must be protected and secured. Let’s defend each other as
citizens against violence. We all have duty to fight for change. The nation
must unite.”
He added: “We will engage Sadc to ensure that there is
peace in Zimbabwe as we approach the 2023 election. Political violence must not
be allowed to escalate. No life must be lost on account of politics.”
Ali’s son, Silence, told mourners that they were living in
fear after Zanu PF community leaders in the area threatened them with
unspecified action.
He also said the family was unaware where Ali’s body had
been taken to.
Family lawyer Job Sikhala told mourners that the family had
resolved not to bury the victim until the perpetrators have been brought to
book.
On Monday, the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) issued a
pastoral letter urging politicians to respect the sanctity of human life
following Ali’s murder.
“The brutality of the killing of Ali indicates a level of
hatred that is very disturbing. The church is deeply concerned about the level
of hate and hate speech that has developed in our nation that forms a reservoir
out of which these terrible killings emerge,” ZCC said.
“The church pleads with the ZRP to handle cases of human
disappearance, distress calls and cases of violent conflict with a sense of
urgency and in ways that do not compromise the dignity of victims.” Newsday
