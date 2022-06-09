TOP COP EVICTING WIFE FOR SMALL HOUSE

A POLICE detective stands accused of allegedly abusing his wife whom he wants evicted from the camp house in Highlands.

Superintendent Albert Zhou, 47, is reported to have given his wife Siphetangani Ngwenya, 33, marching orders, to leave a police camp house, after a misunderstanding.

Supt Zhou, a follower of Johanne Masowe yeChishanu, is also being accused of neglecting his family to stay with a woman, only identified as Nyarai, who is believed to be his workmate in Highfield.

When contacted by H-Metro, he promised to give his side of story once he settled down.

“I am driving so will get back to you when I park,” he said.

Siphetangani successfully applied for a protection order against Supt Zhou last month after being threatened with unspecified action.

She told H-Metro Supt Zhou wanted her evicted from the police camp house.

“I feel abused by my husband as he wants me to leave without anything,” said Siphetangani.

“We married 11 years ago Lupane, in Matabeleland North, only to be treated like an animal because I do not have a relative close by.

“He sold one of our three vehicles and a residential behind my back and squandered the money with Nyarai.

“Every Thursday he claims to be attending church service kwaMadzibaba iyeachinorara kuHighfield camp kwaNyarai.

“He is no longer eating food I prepare and has been denying me my conjugal rights for the past seven months.

“Handina kuramba kurambwa asi ngaandibatewo semunhu asandidzinge sembwa sekunonzi handina kumuberekera mwana,” she said. H Metro