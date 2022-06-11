TOP ACADEMIC DIES AT APOSTOLIC SHRINE

POLICE are investigating the mysterious death of prominent academic, Professor Itai Muhwati, who reportedly died on Monday at an apostolic shrine and was buried on the same day without the knowledge of his family and relatives.

Prof Muhwati used to work at the University of Zimbabwe and would at times participate in public debates.

His family said it was suspecting foul play as it was not notified of this death.

No burial order was obtained for his burial, as the late academic was reportedly buried a few hours after his death.

His body was exhumed yesterday and members of the apostolic sect who buried him were nowhere to be found.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they had since launched investigations into the matter.

“We are conducting investigations with the view of finding out what actually transpired and we urge families, churches and members of the public that if something happens, especially of this nature (death), they should report to the police,” he said.

Prof Muhwati’s brother said they were suspecting foul play as they were not informed of his death.

“His body was supposed to go to Mhondoro because if they (members of the apostolic sect) had told us that he had passed away and he had told them that we were supposed to bury him, we would have agreed,” he said.

“The problem is they buried him without telling us. Members of his church know me and my siblings so they should have told us than to bury him without telling us as his family.”

Prof Muhwati’s ex-wife, Ms Eurita Tahwa, also suspected foul play as there were some blood stains on his clothes.

“What I have seen during the exhumation showed that he was beaten or something very bad happened to him,” she said.

Ms Tahwa said they were told that Prof Muhwati died after a severe headache. She then demanded justice to be served in the matter. Herald