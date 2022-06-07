TOE DEALER DRAGGED TO COURT

A cellphone dealer plying his trade at a place commonly known as Ximex Mall in Harare’s city centre is expected to appear in court on allegations of lying that he was an agent for toe buyers in the capital.

David Kaseke (40), who was allegedly captured on camera telling a journalist that he was charging US$200 for his ‘brokering’ services is expected to appear at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with criminal nuisance.

The video where Kaseke was captured is circulating on various social media platforms. Herald