SURVEY : 51% OF ZIMBAS STILL TRUST ED

AN Afro barometer round 9 survey has revealed that 51% of Zimbabwean still trust President Emmerson Mnangagwa to lead the nation despite them not happy about the badly performing economy.
This was revealed yesterday during a Mass Public Opinion
Institute (MPOI) meeting in Bulawayo where the survey principal Stephen Ndoma
said he used a sample size of 1 200 citizens, adding that his study had an
error rate of +/-3 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.
“The majority (64%) being those with primary or no formal
education followed by 58% of those of no or low lived poverty and the least is
those living in high poverty who constitute 40% said they trust the President,
but 42% of those living in the urban areas say they do not trust the
President,” Ndoma said while announcing the findings of his survey carried out
from 2017 to 2022.
Ndoma said 94% of people in Harare and 82% in Bulawayo,
Matabeleland North and South were not happy about the country’s continuously
deteriorating economic situation, saying government was performing “fairly bad”
or “very bad” on key economic issues.
The respondents also said government was failing to keep
prices stable (87%), failing to create jobs (86%) and failing to narrow the gap
between the rich and poor (79%).
Almost three-quarters (72%) of citizens said the country
was going in the wrong direction.
“Nearly eight in 10 citizens (78%) say the country’s
economic condition is either ‘fairly bad’ or ‘very bad’, while 64% describe
their living conditions in the same way,” he said, adding that management of
the economy (cited by 45% respondents) and unemployment (43%) are the most
important problems that Zimbabweans want their government to address.
Ndoma said the view that the country was heading in the
wrong direction was most pronounced among citizens (87%).
NANGO regional co-ordinator Esnath Chambiwa said people in
rural areas trusted anything coming their way, yet urbanites understood the
economic situation in the country due to their access to internet.
Mpopoma Pelandaba MP Charles Moyo (Citizens Coalition for
Change) questioned how the survey bunched together Matabeleland North, South
and Bulawayo, yet they were different. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment