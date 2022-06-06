SOLDIER JAILED FOR RAPING MINOR

A SOLDIER, who raped a minor in her mother’s absence, has been jailed 30 months.

Fortune Tiyiyani, 36, of ZRP Darwendale Camp, was arraigned before Chinhoyi magistrate, Ignatius Mugova, charged with two counts of indecent assault and rape.

However, he was found not guilty on the first count.

Magistrate Mugova sentenced him to four years imprisonment while 18 months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Tiyiyani will serve an effective 30 months in jail.

Prosecuting, Nyasha Sibesham told the court that on an unknown date, but during the month of January 2021, the 16-year-old victim’s mother went to Harare, leaving the high school student with her three brothers and Tiyiyani. He took advantage of her mother’s absence and called her into his bedroom.

He then locked the door claiming he wanted to tell her something sensitive.

Tiyiyani advanced towards her and started fondling her breasts, without her consent. On the second count of rape, the court heard that on an unknown date, last year, the victim’s mother went to her rural home in Murombedzi, leaving her daughter with other family members, including the soldier, at home.

Tiyiyani took advantage and called the victim into his bedroom at about 9pm, claiming he wanted her to fix something on his WhatsApp application.

While she was busy fixing his phone, he then locked the door and raped her.

He repeated his acts on several occasions when the girl’s mother was away, until she came back home in January this year.

On other occasions, Tiyiyani would show her pornographic videos and tell her stories related to sexual intercourse. H Metro