SMALL HOUSE EMERGES WITH FOUR KIDS

A HARARE woman got the shock of her life after her husband’s girlfriend emerged with four children born out of wedlock.

This came to light at the Harare Civil Court where Jasmine Kwaramba applied for a peace order against Mary Mudzunguri.

Jasmine accused Mary of verbal and emotional abuse after having an affair with her husband.

“She came to my house two months after my husband lost his job claiming that he was not taking care of her and the children.

“It came to me as a shocker when she came with four children saying they were my husband’s children.

“As if that was not enough, she started insulting me and calling me names in my house,” said Jasmine.

In defence, Mary said: “I have four children with her husband and after he lost his job he could not take care of us, so we were evicted from the house we were renting.

“My family could not accept me back with many children and that is why I went to his house, I never caused a scene, she threw me out of the house and I accepted it.

“My husband and his sisters were the ones fighting as his sisters were on Jasmine’s side.

“I was then sent to her husband’s mother in Mbare and since then, I have never visited her place of residence.”

Magistrate Sharon Mashavire granted the peace order in Jasmine’s favour.

She ordered Mary to maintain peace all the time and never to approach Jasmine’s home. H Metro