SANGOMAS : ITS CRIMINAL

IT’S criminal!
That’s the message from healers and herbalists who have
castigated the bizarre “toes trade.”
They have issued a chilling warning to the participants
that they could pay a huge price for their sacrifice.
Although sacrifices were not new in the African context,
the traditional healers warned Zimbabweans against engaging in practices which
they were not familiar with.
Most dealers have dismissed the claims as cheap talk.
In an interview with H-Metro, herbalist Sekuru Banda shot
down people’s hopes for quick riches, through sacrifices.
“Yes, it’s possible but these are ritual sacrifices which
we don’t encourage.
“Even if one is assured to get the cash instantly, after
selling their toe, the danger in this is what follows.
“In my many years of practice, I have met people who were
offering their body parts as sacrifice, but I declined because I know the
consequences,” said Sekuru Banda.
He encouraged people to work hard.
Our people must learn to work with their hands and God will
bless their sweat. They should go to school, get skills and earn a good living
rather than believing in short-cuts,” he said.
Sekuru Kafera echoed similar sentiments, urging people to
shun ritual sacrifices.
“Our law of practice doesn’t allow us to accept anything in
exchange for such sacrifices, this is pure witchcraft and blood will be
spilled.
“Anyone who is encouraging people to either offer their
toes, or buy the toes, must be arrested because if they are left doing this
openly, they will even demand human sacrifices.
“The Government should act on such people who are openly
granting such sacrifices to members of the public,” he said.
Another sangoma, who preferred anonymity, claimed the
sacrifice was deep and people must not get excited over such a dangerous act.
“No one affords the demands of a sacrifice because once you
accept the cash, it means you are connected to the cult.
“More money will come, but as you enjoy it, the cult will
ask for more until you lose your loved ones,” said the sangoma. H Metro
