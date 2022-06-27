REMAINS ARE THAT OF LIVINGSTONE : FAMILY

RELATIVES of the late St Mathias Tsonzo High School student, Livingstone Sunhwa, say they are positive the remains found by CID Nyanga in a stream were of their missing child, H-Metro can reveal.

One of the relatives, Helliet Paunganwa, narrated how his body was found, with the help of CID Nyanga.

“Approximately about 4pm, we were called by the investigative team that was helping us search for Livingstone to look at what they had discovered in the valley-like area, in a stream.

“Myself, Irene Tadya and Bamunini Rodgers went into the valley and we saw different parts of the remains scattered all over, in the stream.

“They want to carry out DNA tests but we are sure that it’s him. We could identify that by his belt, school shoes and the vest. He was not buried underground.

“We are not satisfied with the information we have been given that he could have committed suicide.

“We are not happy, we are not satisfied,” said Paunganwa.

Livingstone had been missing since last year, on December 6, after disappearing during his final Form Four examination.

Reports are that the 19-year-old was allegedly beaten by the school authorities, especially the headmaster Maxwell Sambona.

He was accused of having broken into the school tuckshop to steal some goodies.

It is further alleged he was arrested before he was brought back into the custody of Sambona to write his final exams.

However, Livingstone couldn’t be found and he wasn’t available for his exams on December 6.

Since then, he had been missing until the remains, which were found on Friday, which his relatives claim could be his. H Metro