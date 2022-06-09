RAMAPHOSA TO AUCTION PRIZED ANKOLE CATTLE AMID ROBBERY ALLEGATIONS

The Ankole cattle from his Ntaba Nyoni farm will be on
offer at the Phala Phala farm, where an alleged multimillion-dollar robbery
took place in February 2020
According to the Facebook page of the Ankole Cattle
Breeders’ Society of SA, the second auction will take place on Saturday,
offering buyers two breeding bulls, mature cows with 40-inch horns, embryos and
“semen straws from top bulls”, among other things.
More than 200 lots will also be on offer, with Ankole from
at least 15 guest sellers.
“On Saturday June 18 is the 2nd National Ankole Auction at
Phala Phala, Limpopo and it is one of the best Ankole offerings yet. Some of
the top Ankole in the industry will be on offer as well as their offspring and
genetics. The standard from all sellers is high,” said the website.
Ramaphosa is one of the biggest Ankole farmer in the
country and his interest in the breed of long-horned cattle goes back almost
two decades.
His last auction, which took place in March, saw his Ankole
cattle sell for millions of rand.
Ramaphosa’s Ntaba Nyoni farm put 72 cows up for auction,
including 16 prized Ankole cows.
His brother-in-law Patrice Motsepe parted ways with R4.7m
for four Ankole female cows. The most expensive cow cost him R2.1m.
Over the past six years, demand for Ankole cattle in SA has
risen steadily and breeders have been paying high prices for top bulls and
cows.
They are particularly popular among game breeders, who buy
them as a tourist attraction and for hunting.
In his coffee table book, Cattle of the Ages, Ramaphosa said his love for Ankole cattle ran deep and was to fulfil his father’s legacy and instil a new pride for South Africans in this remarkable breed.
“They each had long, white, beautiful horns glinting in the
African sun, and I suddenly became fixated and couldn’t stop looking at them. I
was intrigued and in awe and fell in love with these creatures immediately,”
said Ramaphosa. IOL
