PUPIL RAPED BY PUPIL AT SPORTS EVENT

A 15-YEAR-OLD, who is a student at a Marondera school, is alleged to have been raped on Sunday, during a squash tournament held at an elite school in the capital.

The one suspected of having committed the crime is also a student.

The two are said to have been close friends for some time.

Police have confirmed the incident and investigations are in progress.

On the day in question, the accused allegedly lured his victim into a changing room while other students were watching a squash tournament.

He is alleged to have raped the teenage student once without protection.

The victim is said to have advised her sister, who is based in Australia, of the incident and, according to the information at hand, was told not to disclose the matter to anyone.

However, she later disclosed the case to a school counsellor.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case saying the victim has since been referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for medical examination.

“Police are investigating a case of rape where a 15-year-old girl was reported to have been raped during a squash tournament at a college,” said Insp Chakanza.

“Circumstances were that on 29 May 2022, at around 1030 hours, the complainant had gone for a squash tournament.

“The complainant and the accused person had known each other for a year as friends.

“There were school children from different schools.

“During the course of the games, the accused person requested to talk to the complainant privately.

“They went downstairs into the changing room.

“When they got into the room, the accused person switched off the light and accused person went on to untie complainant`s sweater, pants and forced her to lie on the floor and raped her once, without protection.”

When the complainant screamed, the accused is said to have allegedly used his hand to shut her mouth and silence her screams.

“The accused person is not yet arrested and his address is not known,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro