PROPHET SEXUALLY ASSAULTS WOMAN DURING CLEANSING CEREMONY

POLICE in Murehwa, Mashonaland East province, have launched a manhunt for a self-styled prophet who raped a woman during a cleansing session.
Honest Chitanda (25) of Chirimudombo village, under Chief
Mangwende, is on the run after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who had
sought help from him over an undesclosed ailment.
Confirming the incident, provincial police deputy
spokesperson Assistant Inspector Misheck Denhere said: “Police (are) looking
for the suspect who allegedly raped a woman during prayer. The woman had
stomach problems. We appeal to the members of the public who might have
information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to alert the nearest
police station.”
According to police, on June 12, Chitanda arrived at the
complainant’s shop and proposed love to her, but she turned him down.
The suspect then introduced himself as a prophet and
“prophesied” that the complainant had a stomach problem and needed help.
The complainant believed him and exchanged numbers and she
promised to look for him after closing her shop.
The following day, the suspect returned to the shop in the
company of an alleged church mate, and took the woman to Donzva village for the
healing session.
They arrived at the homestead at night where they entered
into a room for the prayers.
It is alleged that the suspect ordered the complainant to
undress so that he could remove something from her private parts, but she
refused.
The suspect reportedly then grabbed the complainant by
force and raped her once.
After the incident, the suspect escorted the complainant
back to her shop.
The complainant filed a police report before she was taken
to Murehwa District Hospital for medication. Newsday
