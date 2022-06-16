PROF MARARIKE DIES

Veteran academic and social commentator Professor Claude Mararike has died.

He was 82.

His daughter, Ms Vivian Mararike, confirmed the death of the Prof who was University of Zimbabwe sociology lecturer.

“He passed on in the early hours of today,” she said.

Professor Mararike was widely known for his regular appearances on ZBC talk show “Zvavanhu”, where he used to deep dive into concepts of Africanism with his contemporaries Dr Vimbai Chivaura, Professor Sheunesu Mupepereki and Dr Tafataona Mahoso. Herald