PROF MARARIKE DIES

Veteran academic and social commentator Professor Claude Mararike has died.
He was 82.
His daughter, Ms Vivian Mararike, confirmed the death of
the Prof who was University of Zimbabwe sociology lecturer.
“He passed on in the early hours of today,” she said.
Professor Mararike was widely known for his regular appearances
on ZBC talk show “Zvavanhu”, where he used to deep dive into concepts of
Africanism with his contemporaries Dr Vimbai Chivaura, Professor Sheunesu
Mupepereki and Dr Tafataona Mahoso. Herald
