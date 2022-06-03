PLOT TO OUST ED AT CONGRESS

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s poor stewardship of the economy has seen a renewed push to oust him as the ruling Zanu PF leader at the elective congress expected in October.
While some members of the party have endorsed Mnangagwa as
the party’s presidential candidate for elections next year, sources said a camp
linked to his deputy Constantino Chiwenga has allegedly been burning midnight
oil to remove him.
They blame him for failing to provide answers to the
country’s deteriorating economic crisis mirrored by skyrocketing prices of
basic goods and services.
Zanu PF members have taken to social media to express their
discontent against the party leader, whom they accuse of being tone deaf to the
people’s suffering.
A rival faction linked to Chiwenga has reportedly formed
counter social media groups, where they express their discontent against
Mnangagwa’s leadership.
In leaked WhatsApp audio clips in possession of NewsDay
Weekender, Zanu PF youths claimed victimisation for speaking against Mnangagwa.
One youth only identified as Jasi said: “We can’t continue
with this situation. We are in Zanu PF, but we should be candid.
“Out there, we
protect our President, but we can’t continue with this situation because our
parents are struggling. It is so pathetic. Mr Mnangagwa should step down, or
must be removed. We can’t be threatened.”
Another group member replied: “No Comrade Jasi. The reason
why we opt for the removal of people is because these men do not want to take
advice.
“If people overstay in power, they think they own Zimbabwe.
If we are talking about important issues, we must be one. If they fail, then
they must let Chiwenga take over.
“They do not care about us. They have got their agenda that
benefits them. We will end up losing this country to (opposition Citizens
Coalition for Change leader Nelson) Chamisa if we continue on this track.”
Mnangagwa has blamed “economic saboteurs” for the country’s
economic meltdown as inflation hit three-digit figures last month, evoking
memories of the 2008 hyper-inflationary period.
But Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa told
journalists on Wednesday that Mnangagwa remained the party’s presidential
candidate
“We are four years into the second republic going for
election next year. Many people thought president he (Mnangagwa) would never
rise to power, but he rose to power,” Mutsvangwa said.
“Many people then said he would not survive power in
Zimbabwe, he has survived. Many people now know that he is going to be around
in the next five years, according to the constitutional provisions of Zimbabwe.
“We are going to the elective congress. The same message is
coming from the organs of the party, with the successful youth league endorsing
him and the women’s league endorsing him. You know what is coming from the
provinces.” Newsday
