PASSION JAVA FAILS TO HONOUR BOY'S SCHOLARSHIP PLEDGE



A SIX-YEAR-OLD Mbare boy, who was promised a scholarship by Prophet Passion Java, after he identified him as one of the richest socialites in Zimbabwe, is yet to receive the offer.

Ngedwa Mpako was promised school fees until he completes his Grade Seven studies. He recently triggered a social media storm after expressing his love for Manchester United’s forward, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ngedwa’s uncle Stanley Kavayi told H-Metro that the kid did not receive the scholarship.

“Ngedwa is a kid who pays attention to everything that is trending, he once had a video that went viral claiming that Passion Java is one of the richest people in Zimbabwe.

“Unfortunately, he did not receive the offered scholarship,” he said. He added that people in their community think that his school fees were being paid by the prophet but this was not true.

“In our community, people think that Java is paying the kid’s fees but it’s not true. His mother, who is a vegetable vendor, pays for everything, not Java,” said Stanley.

He told H-Metro Ngedwa was destined for greatness.

“Mupfanha uyu ane talent manje, richamusimudza kuenda kure akanyatsowana training yakakwana,” he added. H Metro