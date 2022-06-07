NO ARRESTS WERE MADE ON THAT DAY : JOANA CASE COP TESTIFIES

Constable Nashley Muyedzenga also told the court that he
never witnessed any police officer disembarking from a car that was trailing
Mamombe and Chimbiri to arrest the two, as they claimed to have happened.
He was giving evidence this in the on-going trial of
Mamombe and Chimbiri on charges of faking their abductions at the hands of the
police.
Cst Muyedzenga told the court that if the police at
showgrounds had arrested Mamombe and Chimbiri, they should have taken them to
Milton Park police station, not to Harare Central where they claim to have been
taken before whisked to a Muchapondwa Growth point in Mashonaland Central
province.
“There was no notable incident that occurred on the day in
question. We did not arrest any vehicle or any passersby,” he said.
“It was not a busy day and there was low traffic. I did not
see them. I cannot deny that they were stopped at the roadblock but there was
no police officer who arrested them. There was no such an incident and If I had
seen them, I would have told the court,” he said.
Cst Muyedzengi acknowledged that a lawyer visited at the
roadblock asking whether Mamombe, Chimbiri and Netsai Marova, who is on the
run, were arrested at the roadblock. He told the lawyer that there was no one
who had been arrested before directing him to other nearby roadblocks.
“It is true a lawyer came to roadblock. I cannot remember
his name. He produced a practicing certificate but I did not write down his
name,” he said.
Cst Muyedzengi testified that the lawyer arrived at the
roadblock around 3pm and he treated him like any other citizen making
enquiries. He said ‘I am looking for people who were arrested at a roadblock’.
We had not arrested anyone and I asked him to go and check at other roadblocks.
“He was first attended to by Sgt Mashizha from ZNA. The
lawyer did not know which roadblock, but he was randomly checking. Accused were
never arrested at our roadblock. If they were arrested at our roadblock they
would have been taken to Milton Park. It was irregular for them to be taken to
Harare Central if they had been arrested at our roadblock,” he said.
Cst Muyedzengi said he was not aware that the two were
abducted and tortured adding that they could have reported a complaint of
kidnapping, if that ever happened. The trial is expected to continue on June
10.
Chief magistrate Mrs Faith Mushure presided while Mr
Michael Reza prosecuted.
Mr Alec Muchadehama and Mr Jeremiah Bamu appeared for
Mamombe and Chimbiri. Herald
