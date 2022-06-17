NARE BREAKS NEW GROUND, APPOINTED HEADMAN

TWENTY-FIVE-YEAR-OLD Ms Ketumile Nare broke new ground after being installed Headman Mahopolo at a colourful ceremony presided over by the area’s paramount Chief Tshitaudze (David Mbedzi) at Malibeng Village in Beitbridge West at the weekend.

She became the first woman to be installed as a senior traditional leader in Beitbridge district.

The new traditional leader replaced her father Mr Lemohang Nare who passed on in April 2019.

The appointment came in fulfilment of the Government’s thrust to strengthen the traditional and community leaders’ structures which are key in pushing development from the grassroots level.

Speaking during the ceremony, Chief Tshitaudze said the new traditional leader covered Shashe, Limpopo, Jalukanga, Tuli and No 16 (Maramani) under Ward 8 and had more than 30 village heads.

“Today we celebrate the installation of a female traditional leader in our area which is in line with the laws of the land,” said Chief Tshitaudze.

He said due processes were followed in terms of consultations and recommendations from the family.

“It is important that we all respect the institution of traditional leaders and that we work together with all progressive minds in implementing people-oriented projects,” said Chief Tshitaudze.

He commended the Mahopolo family for peacefully handling the appointment of the new Headman saying usually the succession of traditional leaders is often marred by fighting.

Chief Tshitaudze said it was critical for the Government and the families to expedite the processes of installing traditional leaders whenever vacancies arise.

He said traditional leaders play a key role in facilitating development in their respective areas hence areas should not go for too long without traditional leaders.

“I advise all here present and those from headman Mahopolo area to work in harmony, have a shared vision when it comes to development and respect each other,” said Chief Tshitaudze.

He said people should respect traditional leaders even if they are women.

There are two chiefs in Beitbridge district, 416 village heads and 10 Headmen.

Four headman’s posts are vacant and these are Makhado, Mazibeli, Siyoga and Kohomela.

In an interview, Headman Mahopolo who holds a degree in Local Governance said she will work with the communities to push for infrastructure development and women empowerment.

She said there were three primary schools, one secondary school and one clinic in Ward 8 and more should be constructed.

“We need to put heads together as a community and mobilise resources to build more schools and clinics,” said Headman Mahopolo.

She said every child of school-going age should be in class, especially the Girl Child who is often disadvantaged by societal stereotypes.

Headman Mahopolo said she was ready to handle the challenges that come with being a female traditional leader.

She said women should not be shy to take up leadership positions considering that the Government has policies that promote gender equality. Chronicle