skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Monday, 20 June 2022
MORE NIGHTS IN JAIL FOR JOB SIKHALA
Monday, June 20, 2022
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
SECRET DNA TESTS ROCK MARRIAGE
A MARLBOROUGH woman secretly took three kids, who were said to be her husband’s children, for DNA tests which revealed he was the father of ...
GENERALS GRABBED PLATINUM MEGA DEAL : MPHOKO
Former vice-president Phelekezela Mphoko has revealed how the army seized Zimbabwe’s biggest platinum reserves, saying he was threatened wit...
WITNESSES : BRAWL SPARKED MOREBLESSING DISAPPEARANCE, MURDER
The disappearance of a Chitungwiza woman three weeks ago, Moreblessing Ali, who was eventually found dead in the Nyatsime area last weekend,...
MY SON WAS ASSAULTED BY GOBLINS : FOOTIE STAR
KUDAKWASHE Mahachi destroyed his visiting four-year-old son’s passport, bandaged his burns and handed him over to a malayitsha — who transpo...
MASARAURE ARRESTED, CHARGED WITH MURDER
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment