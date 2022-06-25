MORE MEASURES TO ARREST RAMPANT PRICE HIKES TODAY, SAYS ED

More Government measures to address the price rises in basic goods and services since the beginning of the year are expected to be announced today, President Mnangagwa told the Seventh National Congress of the Zanu PF Women’s League in Harare yesterday.
Prices of basic goods have risen fast since the beginning
of the year, with the inflation largely fuelled by manipulations of the black
market and then many suppliers and retailers using these resulting black market
exchange rates to set prices in local currency after costing the products in US
dollars.
The President said the Government saw that women bore the
brunt of the challenges brought about by rising inflation and consequences of
the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Western countries.
“My Government will tomorrow (today) be announcing concrete
measures to tame inflation and unwarranted increases in prices and towards
securing incomes and savings of our people, particularly women.
“We remain committed to ensure sustainable delivery of
social services such as water and sanitation, availing affordable and quality
education, and improving access to green energy solutions, among others,” he
said.
The congress, which is running at Harare International
Conference Centre under the theme: “Total Political, Social and Economic
Emancipation for Every Women by 2030.”
In his address, President Mnangagwa said the event should
set the tone for the involvement of women towards the realisation of the
national vision of being an empowered middle income economy by 2030.
“The successes and inroads you have made in sectors of the
economy such as agriculture, mining, tourism and manufacturing is equally
commendable. We were together in the trenches and you continue to play your
role in building our great motherland, Zimbabwe. Well done to the Women of
Zimbabwe. Well done to the Women’s League of our colossal mass party, Zanu PF.”
President Mnangagwa commended the Women’s League as the
bedrock of the party as witnessed in the mobilisation in the 2018 harmonised
election.
It was the responsibility of the Women’s League current leadership
to change the perspective and discourse of the role of women in the party,
society and national development to ensure gender equality and sustainable
women empowerment for future generations.
The President said Government and the party recognised that
women had an important, indispensable role to play towards sustainable economic
development and prosperity.
“When women are present at the national decision making
table, our development is accelerated. Indeed, when women thrive, we all
thrive, the nation thrives.
“This conference must, therefore, address the contemporary
issues that will drive greater participation of women in the socio-economic and
political arena. You cannot afford to undertake your affairs in a business as
usual manner,” President Mnangagwa said.
He challenged the Women’s League to base their discussions
and programmes on the party’s multi-pronged development agenda and come up with
resolutions that capacitate women to adapt to current needs and the future
socio-economic environment.
The President paid tribute to the fallen heroes that served
the party and the Women’s League since its inception such as late national
heroes Cde Jane Lungile Ngwenya and Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba.
The Women’s League will elect new leadership at the congress
and President Mnangagwa commended the league for the peaceful nature they
conducted the provincial conferences across the 10 provinces saying the high
number of candidates was an indication of increased consciousness and
willingness to serve the party.
The President, who is also the Zanu PF First Secretary,
urged the Women’s League to continuously strengthen its structures ahead of
next year’s harmonised elections.
Under the Second Republic, the President said, more women
were being appointed to leadership positions while the women’s special quota of
extra seats in Parliament was extended by a further 10 years, to allow more
time for the ordinary political processes to produce parity, while a 30 percent
special quota had been introduced into local authorities to accelerate their
progress to gender equality.
“The decision by my Government to start the Women’s Micro
Finance Bank and a plethora of other empowering initiatives is ample testimony
that we are alert to your needs,” he said.
The President thanked the Women’s League for its role in
the fight against Covid-19 including production of personal protective
equipment.
The Women’s League had an important role to play in peace
building and educating younger generations of the country’s history and vision.
“The hard and dark experiences of the colonial era can
never be whitewashed. It must be made clear to all our people that those who
imposed sanctions on us wish ill upon our country and people.”
He warned Zimbabweans to never be hoodwinked by the
disguises of such ill-wishers pretending to be champions of democracy and human
rights.
The Congress runs until tomorrow. Herald
