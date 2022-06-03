MAYOR CHIKOTO FETED IN THE UK

Newly-elected United Kingdom’s Corby Town mayor, Zimbabwean-born Mr Tafadzwa Chikoto, wrote another piece of history yesterday when he was hoisted during the town’s Corby Poll Fair marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Mr Chikoto was carried by four men around the Corby village
to wild cheers and celebratory claps from a huge crowd.
The weather was perfect with the sun shining and the crowds
were up with the larks when the Corby Pole Fair got underway without a hitch at
6am sharp.
The bells of St John the Baptist Church in Corby Old
Village had been ringing since 5am to signal the start of the 2022 Corby Pole
Fair.
Hundreds of locals turned out to hear the first charter
reading by the Parliament Stone outside the church.
Rev Paul Frost – as is tradition – was given the honour of
reading the charter granted to the village in 1585 by Queen Elizabeth I.
Afterwards, Rev Frost,
Mr Chikoto and the village’s oldest resident, June Thomson, were lifted
aloft and carried through the streets of the village where the charter was
again read outside the White Hart and in The Jamb.
The Corby Pole Fair is a major community celebration for
the town. Herald
