MAYOR CHIKOTO FETED IN THE UK



Newly-elected United Kingdom’s Corby Town mayor, Zimbabwean-born Mr Tafadzwa Chikoto, wrote another piece of history yesterday when he was hoisted during the town’s Corby Poll Fair marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Mr Chikoto was carried by four men around the Corby village to wild cheers and celebratory claps from a huge crowd.

The weather was perfect with the sun shining and the crowds were up with the larks when the Corby Pole Fair got underway without a hitch at 6am sharp.

The bells of St John the Baptist Church in Corby Old Village had been ringing since 5am to signal the start of the 2022 Corby Pole Fair.

Hundreds of locals turned out to hear the first charter reading by the Parliament Stone outside the church.

Rev Paul Frost – as is tradition – was given the honour of reading the charter granted to the village in 1585 by Queen Elizabeth I.

Afterwards, Rev Frost, Mr Chikoto and the village’s oldest resident, June Thomson, were lifted aloft and carried through the streets of the village where the charter was again read outside the White Hart and in The Jamb.

The Corby Pole Fair is a major community celebration for the town. Herald