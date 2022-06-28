MASVINGO AT A STANDSTILL FOR MONEY CHANGER

Cars in a long convoy screeched tyres, hooted, accompanied
by loud music from car radios, ululating and shouting that saw many people
abandon their business to watch.
The late popular Masvingo foreign currency dealer Rasmos
Mafaune
Rasmos Mafaune was a popular city foreign currency chauffer
who reportedly succumbed to a heart ailment.
Some mourners hung precariously from car windows as the
hearse bearing the remains made its way from a city funeral parlour.
The long convoy, made its way around Masvingo city’s major roads drawing the attention of hordes of curious onlookers.
Mafaune will be buried tomorrow though his place of burial
could not be established.
Fellow money- changers, described his death as a huge loss.
“He was a kind-hearted young man who died before his time.
We have lost a young innocent soul who was so caring and worked with others
well that’s why we have given him a huge send-off.
“We will definitely attend his burial tomorrow wherever the
burial will be,” said one of Mafaune’s colleagues who refused to be named.
Herald
