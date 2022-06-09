MAN PLIES TWO BOYS WITH BOOZE, SODOMISES THEM

A man who intoxicated two teenage boys before he allegedly sexually assaulted them has been arrested.

The incident happened on Tuesday in Entumbane suburb.

A source close to the sodomy incident said Khumbulani Nkala (33) was celebrating his birthday at his family home and bought a lot of booze for the celebrations.

He invited the pair for a booze.

“He stays alone at the house because his other family members are based in South Africa.

He has all the freedom and always throws parties. On that day they started boozing at around 4pm,” said the source.

It is said the unsuspecting pair downed two bottles of brandy and passed out.

After that the accused allegedly sexually attacked one teenager before he started to play with the other’s genitals.

But his unsanctioned pleasure was cut short as the sodomy victim woke up to find himself naked with stains of semen.

The anal sex victim got shocked and shouted at him after waking up to a scary sight of seeing him playing with his friend’s genitals.

The perturbed teen confronted Nkala about his depravity.

But he could not say anything, instead he apologised. They left his place and reported the matter to their parents.

The matter was reported to the police leading to his arrest. Bulawayo police spokeperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident. B Metro