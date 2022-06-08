MAN LOSES US$25K IN FAKE GOLD DEAL

Mahomad Katona (27) from Zvishavane made a killing after allegedly selling 500g of fake gold for US$25 000.

Katona was later spotted in Beitbridge where he was arrested. He appeared before Zvishavane Magistrate Charity Tonongera on Monday last week facing charges of fraud.

The State says on February 22, 2022 Katona together with an accomplice only identified as Nashy who is still at large hatched a plan to defraud the complainant Worship Taurai.

They approached Taurai and misrepresented to him that they were selling 500 grams of gold at USD $25 000 and he became interested in the deal and paid the full amount. Taurai later realized that it was fake gold.

On May 26, 2022 Police detectives picked information that the two accused were spotted in Beitbridge leading to Katona’s arrest.

The total prejudice was US$25 000 and nothing was recovered. The case was remanded to June 10, 2022.

Isheanesu Mashayanye represented the State. Masvingo Mirror