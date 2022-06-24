MAN LOSES LIFE OVER CIGARETTE

Forty one-year-old Aleck Maluleke from Chiredzi was struck several times on the head with a pool cue stick by Tavonga Zondikaya (28) after refusing to exchange his Madison cigarette with an Everest cigarette offered to him.

Masvingo Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dewa confirmed the incident happened on Friday last week at Chipinda Business Centre in Chiredzi around 9 pm.

According to Inspector Dewa, an angry Tavonga struck Maluleke with a cue stick several times after he refused to exchange the Madison cigarette he was smoking with an Everest cigarette that Zondikaya was smoking.

Zondikaya is on the run, and the Police are appealing for information leading to his arrest.

Circumstances are that on Friday last week at around 9 pm, Zondikaya and Maluleke were drinking beer at a bar at Chipinda Business Centre. Maluleke was smoking a Madison cigarette, and Zondikaya was smoking an Everest cigarette.

Zondikaya asked Maluleke to exchange cigarettes, but the latter refused. This infuriated Zondikaya, and he took a cue stick and struck Maluleke three times on the head.

Maluleke managed to escape and took shelter at the next bar. Zondikaya followed him and struck him on the head and stomach several times before fleeing from the business centre.

The following day Maluleke made a Police report at Chambuta Police Station. He was complaining of abdominal and chest pains. The Police referred him to Chambuta Clinic where he was immediately referred to Chiredzi District Hospital.

He, however, died at around 3 pm while waiting for an ambulance to ferry him to Chiredzi District hospital. Masvingo Mirror