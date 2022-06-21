MAN KILLS SELF, A MONTH AFTER WEDDING



A KWEKWE man committed suicide at his home in Mbizo, just one month after his wedding.

Tinashe Kasamba is believed to have taken a poisonous substance to kill himself.

He left behind his wife Belma, just a month after their wedding.

Reports say Kasamba decided to kill himself after he was caught in a compromising position with a male companion.

“This guy had been having problems with his wife so, when they reconciled, he decided to wed with her but she was not aware that he was gay.

“He was ‘in love’ with his friend so when the wife came back into the picture, he started having pressure from both sides.

“His friend needed attention and his wife needed attention as well, so the pressure became so unbearable.

“He was then caught sleeping with his friend and he decided to commit suicide because he did not have courage to face the world after the incident,” said the source, who chose to remain anonymous.

Other reports indicate he had accumulated debts to cover wedding expenses.

The deceased did not leave behind any suicide note.

Contacted for comment, Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, said he was yet to receive the report from the Kwekwe office.

“I am yet to receive the report, but I will check and get back to you,” said Insp Mahoko. H Metro