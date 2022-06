MAN BEATS UP LOVER'S MOTHER

Effort Munkuli from Iminyela suburb sent his lover, Pretty Makhalima scurrying for cover and assaulted her mother for barring him from entering her yard.

The next day Pretty rushed to Western Commonage Court and applied for a peace order against her troublesome boyfriend.

In her founding affidavit she said: “I have been in a love affair with Effort for the past six months.

But when I ditched him, he started to accuse me of being a serial cheat.

“He would send me a string of WhatsApp text messages accusing me of having wasted his time and squandered his money.”

Their affair took a terribly nasty turn last week on Monday when Effort confronted Pretty at her home in Iminyela suburb and demanded to see her.

Effort asked her to accompany him to a shebeen to buy beer but she refused. An argument ensued between the pair. Tempers flared as Effort grabbed her.

She managed to free herself from his tight grip and sprinted into the house. Determined to vent his anger, Effort pursued her, but Pretty’s mother blocked him.

Pretty said Effort assaulted her mother and she sustained an injury on the chest and arm.

He did not stop at that as he threw stones at the house while demanding to see her.

The presiding magistrate Shepherd Mjanja granted Pretty a peace order against her estranged lover.

Effort was ordered not to visit Pretty. B Metro