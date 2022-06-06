MAI TT DRAGS EVIDENCE TO COURT

COMEDIENNE Felistas Maphosa (35), popularly known as ‘Mai Titi’ has taken Evidence Jiri to the courts claiming that she cyber-bullied her after posting a live video claiming that her daughters were once raped by a mentally ill man.

Jiri on Monday appeared before Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Mhiti facing allegations of contravening the Cyber and Data Protection Act.

She was granted $20 000 bail, and her trial will commence on June 30.

Jiri told the courts that Mai Titi had threatened her with death.

She said when she tried to take the matter to courts, the police ignored her saying there was no law to deal with social media threats.

The court heard that both parties are Facebook socialites, and Jiri runs a Facebook page by the name Evidence Chihera Live, while Maphosa runs a Facebook page called Mai Tt Diaries.

Allegations are that on June 1, 2022 in Harare, Jiri posted a live video of herself on her Facebook page complaining that Mai Titi’s daughters were raped by an insane person whom she resides with.

The live video footage is said to have intentionally harassed, bullied, and caused emotional distress, and humiliated Mai Titi.

When Mai Titi saw the video on the accused’s Facebook page, she then reported the matter to the police resulting in Jiri’s arrest.

The video will be produced in court as an exhibit.

Thomas Chanakira prosecuted. Newsday