LECTURER SMASHES HUBBY WITH A POT

A Masvingo Teacher’s College lecturer allegedly struck down her husband with a pot after differences over their relationship.

Howard Mudarikwa (51) was served from further battering by his brother Fio Mudarikwa who grabbed the pot away from Mharidzo Mutanda (46) of number 49 Cary Street, Rhodhene in Masvingo.

Mudarikwa allegedly got angry when her husband declined her invitation to discuss differences affecting their relationship.

Mutanda appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Farai Gwitima on Tuesday facing charges of assaulting her husband.

Mutanda is employed by the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education and is stationed at Masvingo Teacher’s College.

The State told the court that on May 6, 2022 at around 5pm Mutanda asked Mudarikwa for a discussion to iron out issues affecting their relationship but he refused.

Mutanda confronted the husband as he was passing through the kitchen and took an empty pot which was on the stove and struck him on the forehead and he fell down

Mudarikwa then grabbed the pot away from the accused.

The accused then allegedly scratched the complainant’s face with her finger nails leaving him with deep wounds.

Tarisai Muvengi prosecuted. Masvingo Mirror