KELLY SHOT SENZO BY MISTAKE : WITNESS

A witness due to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will allege that the footballer was shot by mistake by his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, the high court in Pretoria heard on Wednesday.
Defence advocate Malesela Teffo said the same witness
alleges that the revolver fired by Khumalo was brought to the Vosloorus home of
Khumalo's mother by Longwe Twala, who had been dating the singer's sister
Zandi.
This emerged during cross-examination of the first state
witness Sgt Thabo Mosia, who handled forensics after the shooting on October 26
2014.
“A witness will testify that Meyiwa was allegedly shot by
Nonhlanhla Kelly Khumalo by mistake. The same witness will further testify that
the weapon used came with Longwe Twala and the firearm is a revolver,” Teffo
said to Mosia.
The policeman said he had no comment on the assertions.
Teffo said the witness would also allege that removing
Meyiwa from the crime scene [the house] by taking him to hospital was intended
to conceal the circumstances in which he had been shot.
“All efforts were made to avoid the relatives and the
friends or people known to Senzo, in particular that day as he was supposed to
attend a birthday party of his friend. They were avoiding Pirates players to
come to that house. Instead they deemed it fit for them to go visit Senzo at
the hospital,” said Teffo.
Khumalo, her sister, their mother Ntombi, Twala and
Meyiwa's friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala were all at the home when
the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was shot in what was
originally described as a scuffle with robbers.
Five suspects were arrested in October 2020 in Gauteng and
KwaZulu-Natal. Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince
Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli have been charged with
murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of
firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.
They have pleaded not guilty.
TimesLIVE
