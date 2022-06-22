skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday, 22 June 2022
JOB SIKHALA DENIED BAIL
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
ED TO CHAMISA : SHAME ON YOU
“It is most disheartening to hear some of our misinformed and misguided young people, peddling the grossly false narrative that life unde...
CORRUPT BEITBRIDGE ZIMRA OFFICIALS BUILD MANSIONS IN HARARE
BEITBRIDGE Border Post, the country’s busiest inland port of entry, has been identified as the country’s major corruption hot spot, with som...
SECRET DNA TESTS ROCK MARRIAGE
A MARLBOROUGH woman secretly took three kids, who were said to be her husband’s children, for DNA tests which revealed he was the father of ...
MAN KILLS SELF, A MONTH AFTER WEDDING
A KWEKWE man committed suicide at his home in Mbizo, just one month after his wedding. Tinashe Kasamba is believed to have taken a poisono...
BODY TAKEN TO CEMETERY TWICE AS IN-LAWS FIGHT
A 20-YEAR-OLD woman’s corpse was twice taken to the cemetery for burial after her husband clashed with in-laws over lobola. The late Brend...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment