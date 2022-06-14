JOB SIKHALA ARRESTED

A senior member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and attorney of slain political activist, Moreblessing Ali, has been arrested on charges of inciting political violence.
Sikhala told VOA Zimbabwe Service that he is currently
being held at Harare Central Police Station’s Law and Order Section.
“I’m at this police station right now. They are charging me
with inciting violence,” said Sikhala, who attended Ali’s memorial service with
other CCC members in Chitungwiza.
Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi,
was unreachable for comment as he was not responding to calls on his mobile
phone.
There was chaos and pandemonium at Ali’s funeral wake where
suspected Zanu PF beat up CCC members, who in turn allegedly set on fire a
house belonging to a local councilor and Zanu PF activist.
Ali was allegedly abducted on May 24 by suspected Zanu PF
activist, who chopped her body and dumped it in a disused well in Nyatsime,
Beatrice.
Police claim that she was killed by her former boyfriend, Pius Jamba, who is being sought by police. VOA
