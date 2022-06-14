JOB SIKHALA ARRESTED



A senior member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and attorney of slain political activist, Moreblessing Ali, has been arrested on charges of inciting political violence.

Sikhala told VOA Zimbabwe Service that he is currently being held at Harare Central Police Station’s Law and Order Section.

“I’m at this police station right now. They are charging me with inciting violence,” said Sikhala, who attended Ali’s memorial service with other CCC members in Chitungwiza.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, was unreachable for comment as he was not responding to calls on his mobile phone.

There was chaos and pandemonium at Ali’s funeral wake where suspected Zanu PF beat up CCC members, who in turn allegedly set on fire a house belonging to a local councilor and Zanu PF activist.

Ali was allegedly abducted on May 24 by suspected Zanu PF activist, who chopped her body and dumped it in a disused well in Nyatsime, Beatrice.

Police claim that she was killed by her former boyfriend, Pius Jamba, who is being sought by police. VOA