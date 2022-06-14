JOANA'S PHONE RECORDS CONFIRMS SHE WAS IN POLICE CUSTODY

PHONE call records from Econet Zimbabwe have exposed possible State involvement in the abduction of two Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists in May 2020.
A State witness, who is a security officer at Econet
Zimbabwe, Godfrey Mangezi, told chief magistrate Faith Mushure yesterday that
records show that calls to the CCC activists Joannah Mamombe and Cecilia
Chimbiri were made when they were at Harare Central Police Station from where
they say they were abducted by State security agents.
But the State denies that the two were in police custody at
the time of their abduction.
Mangezi was responding to questions on Mamombe and
Chimbiri’s call history on the day they were reportedly abducted.
Mamombe and Chimbiri are facing charges of faking their
abductions.
While leading evidence for the State, Mangezi said the
phone numbers that were provided to them by the police for investigations were
registered in the name of the accused persons on EcoCash.
He said the accused persons’ mobile phones were active on
WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook on May 13, 2020 when they were allegedly
abducted.
“The calls from 0772 … (Chimbiri) to 0773 … (Mamombe) were
once made at the Harare charge office,” Mangezi said, adding that there was no
record of calls from May 14, 2020 as the subscribers were not available.
Another witness, Evatte Chizama, a former Chicken Inn shift
manager at Belgravia, told the court while leading evidence from prosecutor
Michael Reza that she saw the accused persons ordering food from their vehicle,
a Mercedes Benz, at the outlet.
The witness said one of the accused persons was wearing a
face mask, an averment which differed with her previous statement to police
that the accused persons all wore face masks.
“You did not properly see these ladies because they had
face masks?” the activists’ lawyer Alec Muchadehama asked.
“Yes,” she replied.
In her statement to police, Chizama said the accused
persons were light in complexion, but in court, she said they were dark in
complexion.
The chief magistrate postponed the matter to June 21. Newsday
